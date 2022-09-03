Today's Forecast: Chances for showers this afternoon and evening

LANSING, Mich. — Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the mid 80s. Spotty shower chances begin in the late afternoon and early evening hours. Dew points are up, and we will remain moderately humid through Sunday morning before a weaker cold front moves south. While most of your Labor Day weekend will be dry, there are a few chances for pop-up showers Sunday. Monday looks to be partly cloudy with milder, more seasonable weather. Temperatures become comfortable in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the remainder of the work week.

TODAY: Partly sunny in the morning. The chance for spotty showers develops late in the afternoon and evening, lasting overnight. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. South winds turning westerly at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with chances for some spotty showers. Overnight lows dipping to the lower 60s. Northwest winds between 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A stray shower possible near I-94. Highs in the upper 70s.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

