Today's Forecast: Breezy with decreasing clouds

LANSING, Mich. — The rain snow mix finally ended as we will now stay dry today! Our winds will slowly relax back today and not be as strong as the beginning of the week but still on the breezy side out of the northwest. Sunshine will be on the increase this afternoon and again this weekend. Isolated rain chances have been added to our forecast for Thursday and especially for Friday. Temperatures will bounce back as well in the 60s by Thursday, and above average in the 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

