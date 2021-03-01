Today's Forecast: Breezy with colder temperatures and a minor chance of light snow

LANSING, Mich. — Expect a good deal of clouds to linger into this morning as temperatures slide back through the 30s and mid to upper 20s Monday morning. A much cooler day is on tap to start the new workweek and a new month under an overall partly sunny sky. Readings will struggle to make it into the lower 30s for daytime highs with wind chills in the upper teens. With the colder air will come a few flurries or perhaps a snow shower or two around the region. Sunshine returns in full force on Tuesday and with high pressure in control lots of sun is anticipated into next weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy and colder with a few flurries or snow showers. Highs will struggle, only reaching the lower 30s. Northwest winds at 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 35-40 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the middle teens. Northwest winds become light and shift to the south overnight.

TUESDAY: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmest day of the week. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

