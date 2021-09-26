Today's Forecast: Breezy with a few clouds

LANSING, Mich. — A very tranquil weather pattern has set up over the Great Lakes and is expected to remain in place throughout the next week. That means mainly dry conditions, plenty of sun and highs slightly above average. The day with the most cloud cover will likely come today as a weak disturbance passes by to our northeast. Temps top out in the low 70s today. Slightly warmer temperatures and more sunshine is in store for the work week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs near 70. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

