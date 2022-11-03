Today's Forecast: Breezy, warm and sunny

MID-MICHIGAN — A chilly mostly clear start to your Thursday as we will push to plenty of sunshine later on with some high-level clouds passing through. More widespread cloud cover is expected on Friday due to an approaching cold front. As the cold front moves closer to West Michigan, it will stall out near Lake Michigan. A few showers are possible northwest of Grand Rapids, however most of the region will stay dry and cloudy. The better opportunity for widespread rain showers will be on Saturday as the cold front slides across the state. Showers are expected to be gone by Sunday with sunshine returning. As the cold front passes, the winds will pick up as well! Plan on a windy Saturday and Sunday with wind gusts potentially up to 50 mph. Sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 60s are in store for next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. If you like the heat, you'll love the extended outlook! Each day of our 7-day forecast features above average temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind gusts exceeding 20 mph are possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers late in the day/evening north/west of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers developing. Highs in the middle to upper 60s. Winds increase as well with gusts up to 40 mph.

SUNDAY: EASTERN STANDARD TIME returns. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

