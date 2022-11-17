Today's Forecast: Breezy and cold with snow showers developing

MID-MICHIGAN — Steady winds and colder temperatures settle in this morning as we start firing up the lake effect snow machine. A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect through 10 a.m. today for Berrien and Cass counties. Snow in these locations will wind down with the heaviest already occurring there. Cold air creates crashing temperatures on Friday and through the weekend with daytime highs in the 20s and overnight lows in the teens. That will likely prompt heavier lake effect snow. Our forecast models are indicating winds during this time frame will be predominately westerly, which will drive the snow to the U.S. 131 corridor and even further east. A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren, Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo, and Calhoun counties. Early indications suggest about 6" to 12" will fall from Thursday through Sunday morning. As a reminder, those are totals over a 3 to 4 day period! All-in-all, that's about 2" to 3" of snow per day with heavier/steadier flare-ups from time to time and lulls here and there. Isolated higher amounts are possible, especially along the U.S. 131 corridor between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for Oceana and Muskegon counties, where total snow accumulations between that time period will be between 4" to 8". A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm counties through 7 a.m. Saturday, where total snow accumulations between that time period will be 3" to 6". We slowly turn off this lake effect snow machine on Sunday working to dry conditions next week with warmer temperatures in the 40s by next Wednesday. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lake effect snow develops and lasts through the day. About 2" to 4" will fall. Highs in the middle 30s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts exceeding 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with lake effect snow continuing. Another 2" to 3" will fall. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and colder. Lake effect snow likely. Another 1" to 2" likely. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lake effect snow likely. The heaviest will be along/west of U.S. 131. Another 2" to 4" will fall. Highs in the middle 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and the coldest day of the week/weekend. Lake effect snow will gradually diminish through the day as drier air filters in. Highs in the middle 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

