Today's Forecast: Bitter cold with some sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren Counties until 10 o’clock this morning. The rest of Wednesday calls for a mix of cloud cover with some sunshine inland and bitter cold temperatures feeling like the single digits. Thursday we expect another clipper system to move in with minor lingering lake effect snow behind it early Friday morning. Accumulations look to be light around an inch or less out of this widespread snow. Temperatures will continue to run well below normal through the end of the weekend. Next week temperatures push back into the 30s even above freezing in the upper 30s by next Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy and cold. Lakeshore flurries. Highs in the upper teens. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the single digits above/below zero.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy south-southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the single digits.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and briefly milder with the chance for more widespread snow showers with another clipper system in the afternoon and evening. A coating to an inch of snow will be possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper teens.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

