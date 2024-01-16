Today's Forecast: Bitter cold & windy with lake effect snow

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow continues through Wednesday in a on and off again pattern. An additional 1" to 3" of snow will be likely through Tuesday afternoon along and west of U.S.-131, with isolated higher amounts possible. High temperatures will be in the upper single digits to lower teens, with feel like temperatures reaching 15-30 degrees below zero. If not protected, you can get frostbite in 15 to 30 minutes. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Stay safe and warm the next several days. Friday we will see more lake effect snow plus light widespread system snow before shutting our snow machine off throughout the weekend and warming up heading into next week. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

