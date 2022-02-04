Today's Forecast: Bitter cold temperatures with increasing cloud cover

LANSING, Mich. — Clouds cleared overnight as our latest winter storm departed, allowing for near zero temperatures this morning and arctic air to stick around through Saturday. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20s with wind chills common in the single digits. Our next chance at snow showers arrives this evening/night with a weak disturbance. This could bring a coating of snow inland, but higher totals along/west of U.S. 131 with a moisture feed off Lake Michigan that may produce 1" to 3" in those locations. A few flurries are possible once again later Sunday evening into Monday morning as another weak system passes to our north in Canada. Temperatures eventually moderate next week as numbers climb back into the low/mid 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but the clouds thicken through the day. Evening and nighttime snow showers. 1" to 3" may fall along/west of U.S. 131, while we expect an inch or less inland. Highs in the upper teens. Winds light/variable.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with continued snow showers through daybreak. Lows in the single digits.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with light snow shower/flurry chances in the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

