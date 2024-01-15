Today's Forecast: Bitter cold dangerous Arctic air with more lake effect snow

LANSING, Mich. — Lake effect snow continues through Wednesday in a on and off again pattern. An additional 2" to 5" of snow will be likely through today mainly along and west of U.S.-131, with isolated higher amounts possible. High temperatures will be in the lower teens to start the week. Wind Chill Advisories and warnings are in place today as feel like temperatures can reach 15-35 degrees below zero. If not protected, you can get frostbite in 15 to 30 mins. Please limit your time outside and bundle up! Stay safe and warm the next several days. Make sure to stay updated on later forecasts for all snow chances later in the week.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook