Today's Forecast: Becoming partly sunny and chilly

MID-MICHIGAN — A brief surge of Arctic air remains in place for today with highs only in the mid/upper 20s, but wind chills in the tens! Bundle up! We anticipate mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies today with some sunshine breaking through this afternoon. Thursday we can also see a minor chance for light snow showers and/or drizzle in the afternoon along/north of I-96. As of now, temperatures will be above freezing for the upcoming Christmas holiday. This will lead to breezy conditions and light rain or drizzle on Christmas Eve for Friday afternoon, with the possibility of additional rain showers into Christmas Day as well. Travel conditions should be OK with a green Christmas likely. Check back for updates on this holiday system throughout the week for any changes.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers and flurries. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. Chill too! Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west- northwest at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills in the signle digits and teens.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 20s. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers, perhaps some drizzle...especially along/north of I-96. Some grassy accumulations are possible Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds south/southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY/CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and breezy. Afternoon and evening drizzle and light rain. Highs in the low/mid 40s.

SATURDAY/CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few snow showers or flurries possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

