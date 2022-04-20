Today's Forecast: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy

LANSING, Mich. — A chilly start for your Wednesday before we push our temperatures into the lower 50s. We expect partly sunny skies this morning before the clouds thicken. The chance for widespread rain showers develops this evening, lasting overnight and into the early morning hours on Thursday. By Thursday morning, only a few sprinkles remain pre-dawn. Total rain accumulation with this passing system will range between .25" to .50”. Sunshine settles back in for Thursday afternoon. Another system sweeps in late Friday evening as a warm front lifts into the state. Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High temperatures rebound to the lower 50s today, with the lower 60s in store for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures in the 70s are likely this upcoming weekend! In fact, some spots may reach our first 80! Temperatures are then expected to crash into the 40s by early next week. Normal or average highs for this time of year are now 60 degrees. Download the FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast, live radar, and immediate severe weather alerts.

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers developing in the mid/late evening. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast/southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gust upwards of 25/30 mph.

THURSDAY: Lingering pre-dawn morning rain showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny to start. Becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms developing (especially south of Grand Rapids) in the evening as a warm front lifts through the area. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm! Highs in the middle/upper 70s. Some spots south of Grand Rapids may touch our first 80!

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms as a cold front slides through the state. Highs in the lower 70s.