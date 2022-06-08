Today's Forecast: Becoming cloudy with P.M. rain developing

MID-MICHIGAN — Cloud cover increases early this morning as another system approaches the southern Great Lakes. Rain develops as we head through the day. A mix of sun and clouds settles in for Thursday, with another chance for a pop-up shower by Friday afternoon and evenings. More sunshine is in store for Saturday with a chance for a shower on Sunday. High temperatures this week stay in the low/mid 70s, but heat is expected to build back in for next week. A few days with high temperatures in the 80s are possible next week. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 47 News App.

TODAY: Some early morning sunshine possible, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy. Rain showers develop elsewhere during the afternoon. A thunderstorm or two is possible, but severe weather is NOT likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening clouds and lingering showers, otherwise becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of late day showers, mainly south of I-96. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

