Today's Forecast: Arctic cold with lakeshore snow showers

LANSING, Mich. — Another frigid start to the day with temperatures in the teens feeling like the single digits. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues today for Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren, and Berrien Counties through 4 p.m.. With a north/northwest wind, locations along U.S. 31 will see the greatest chance for snow with another 2" to 4" possible through the day. Further inland just partly sunny skies with flurries are possible. Lake effect snow showers will shut down or diminish by this evening, with plenty of sunshine expected on Friday. Another snowy system is anticipated on Saturday and again early next week. Bundle up, stay warm and safe.

TODAY: Partly sunny inland, lake effect snow showers mainly near the lakeshore. Additional accumulations of 2" to 4" possible along the U.S. 31 corridor...especially from Grand Haven, through Holland, and into South Haven and Benton Harbor. Highs in the upper teens to near 20. Winds north/northwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the single digits to near zero. Northeast/east winds around 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow developing. About 1" to 3" possible with the highest amounts north/west of Grand Rapids. Lighter amounts south/east. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow showers possible. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with more accumulating snow chances. Highs in the lower 20s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook