Today's Forecast: Arctic air plunges in

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures overnight were in the lower 40s across the area, but will fall rapidly the remainder of the day. An Arctic cold front will filter in the colder air and also create breezy conditions through the day, driving wind chills between zero and +5. This shot of Arctic air will drop temperatures below average with daytime temperatures falling into the upper teens by late afternoon. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, Ottawa, Van Buren, and Berrien Counties from 1 p.m. today through 4 p.m. Thursday for several inches of snow. We expect as much as 6" from South Haven to Benton Harbor with a defined northwest wind. Just a dusting or light coating of snow is expected from Kalamazoo, to Grand Rapids, to Fremont. Lake effect snow showers slowly diminish Thursday evening. Friday we take a break with some sunshine before more weekend snow arrives. Bundle up and stay safe!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with lake effect snow showers developing west of U.S. 131 this afternoon/evening. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then falling throughout the day as Arctic air plunges in. We expect temperatures late this afternoon in the upper teens. Winds west/northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph. Wind chills from zero to +5.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers, mainly at the immediate lakeshore. partial clearing and cold inland. Lows in the single digits inland, 10 to 15 at the lakeshore. Winds northwest at 5 to 5 mph.

TOMORROW / THURSDAY: Partly sunny inland, lake effect snow showers mainly near the lakeshore. Total accumulation of 3" to 6" from South Haven to Benton Harbor, lighter amounts further inland. Highs in the upper teens. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, but cold. Highs in the lower 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for p.m./night snow developing. Highs in the mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow chances. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

