Today's Forecast: Another sunny, warm day!

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure has been in control of our weather all week long here in Mid-Michigan and that will continue to be the case into Friday. Temperatures will remain nearly 10 degrees above average and humidity levels stay quite low, resulting in a continuation of beautiful weather. Saturday the ridge of high pressure breaks down and showers will become possible by late in the day, although rainfall will be more common across the region on Sunday. Working into early next week, while temps cool down some, it'll likely stay relatively close to normal with highs in the 60s.

TODAY: Sunny skies. Some high thin cirrus clouds may be present from time to time. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the middle 50s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance for showers late in the day and especially at night. Perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Off/on showers likely. Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

