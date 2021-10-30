Today's Forecast: An early showers, otherwise decreasing clouds

LANSING, Mich. — We couldn't have asked for a better weekend forecast for the Michigan - Michigan State game and Halloween. A few lingering showers are possible in Lansing during the morning hours, but skies will become drier through the afternoon.

Halloween Sunday looks mostly rain-free, perfect for trick-or-treating! Although, a passing light lake effect shower can't be ruled out in the evening for Halloween. Plan on seeing mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies both days with highs in the middle 50s. A cooler pattern, the coldest of the season thus far, appears on track for next week with daytime highs in the 40s. It's possible to see a few quickly melting snowflakes midweek next week.

TODAY: Morning clouds, but becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY/HALLOWEEN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Chance of brief lake effect rain shower. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few lake effect showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance of a few lake effect showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 40s.

