Today's Forecast: An abundance of sunshine with above average temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure will be in the region this weekend leading to an abundance of sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the weekend, with upper 50s on Saturday and middle 60s on Sunday. The wind will become more noticeable by Monday and at times be gusty out of the south. The next chance of rain doesn't show up until late Tuesday or Wednesday. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 AM!

TODAY: Sunny with temperatures about 10° above normal. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. SSE winds around 5 mph. Lows in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild! Highs in the low/mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warm! Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with continued warmth. Highs in the lower 60s. Rain showers are expected to develop late.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook