Today's Forecast: Abundant sunshine and mild temps this weekend

LANSING, Mich. — High pressure builds into the region this weekend leading to an abundance of sunshine that continues into early next week. Temperatures gradually warm from the 40s today, to the 60s by Sunday. Normal highs have us in the mid 40s this time of year. The next chance of rain doesn't show up until Tuesday night, at the earliest. Spring officially arrives Saturday at 5:37 A.M.! It's the start of astronomical spring. Have a great weekend!

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Northeast winds at 5 to10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the middle 20s. Light & variable winds.

TOMORROW/SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer! Highs in the mid/upper 50s. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs in the low/mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild! Highs in the mid 60s.

