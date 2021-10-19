Today's Forecast: Above average temperatures with sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Clear skies remain this morning as high pressure continues to be in control. Get ready for another chilly start! Sunshine is in order through for the rest of the day with highs landing back close to 70 degrees. Clouds will increase Wednesday morning, leading to the return of showers by Wednesday late afternoon. Showers are expected to continue through all day Thursday with some possible thunder but nothing severe during that time frame. Cooler air follows this system with temperatures dropping back into the 50s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and comfortable. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Showers develop through the afternoon and continue into the evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers likely, especially in the morning. Highs around 60 degrees with readings falling into the 50s during the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the middle 50s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook