Today's Forecast: A wintry mix develops this afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Saturday! Clouds return and increase through the day, as the chance for light rain and a wintry mix returns late in the afternoon and evening. It's a short-lived system with precipitation coming to a close overnight Saturday. Any rainfall accumulation will be limited, and any snowfall accumulation will be up to a light dusting. A few clouds hang around Sunday, with moments of sunshine in the afternoon. Another burst of rain and snow showers are possible late overnight Sunday into early Monday morning. Temperatures push back into the 40s for the weekend! Keep your umbrella and warm layers handy for this upcoming work week! The chance for rain showers and a wintry mix are possible in each day of this upcoming week aside from Tuesday.

TODAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Chance for rain and a wintry mix in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: A wintry mix of light rain and flurries come to a close overnight, with lingering cloud cover. Overnight lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. A wintry mix develops overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Chance of wintry mix and rain showers in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

