Today's Forecast: A stellar, sunny Saturday

LANSING, Mich. — Sunshine will be in full force for your Saturday and Sunday, along with lower humidity. High temperatures remain in the lower to middle 80s. Dry skies are anticipated for the majority of Monday, before the chance of rain returns late Monday night. It's the perfect holiday weekend to soak in the sun and spend time with family and friends! The chance for showers and thunderstorms continues into Tuesday, with a few stray showers possible on Wednesday and Thursday. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows near 60 degrees and light winds.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of JULY: Partly cloudy and muggy with increasing clouds in the evening. A chance for showers or storms in the evening and overnight hours. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

