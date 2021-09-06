Today's Forecast: A stellar, sunny Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. — It's a great set up for a stellar Labor Day. Mid-Michigan can plan on a good deal of sunshine, along with nice temps back into the mid 70s for highs. Our next shot for showers and thunderstorms arrives Tuesday evening. Mid-Michigan currently falls under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather on Tuesday. Damaging winds and heavy downpours are the primary concerns. The chance for showers and a few thunderstorms redevelops late in the day on Wednesday. As for the extended forecast, more sunshine and highs in the 70s settle in for the rest of the work week.

TODAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low in the middle 50s. Northwest winds shift to the south at 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong to potentially severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30+ mph at times.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs slightly warmer in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

