Today's Forecast: A stellar Sunday, mostly sunny and warm

LANSING, Mich. — Happy Sunday! Today and tomorrow are quiet and dry, with highs in the mid-80s and plenty of sun. On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Cities and towns east of US-131 have the best chance for seeing rain showers. Following the passage of this front, it'll be slightly cooler and less humid for Wednesday. Just as quickly as the cooler air moves in, the warm air will be back on Thursday. Several more chances for rain exist in the extended forecast.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms near and east of US-131. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance for a brief shower. Highs in the mid-80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook