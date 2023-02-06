Today's Forecast: A mix of sun & clouds with increasing winds

LANSING, Mich. — A mixture of clouds and sunshine return again today with highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds will ramp up this evening and overnight as our next weather system approaches. Snow will melt at a solid rate, so expect a slushy and wet ground throughout this week. Cloud cover increases tonight ahead of a cold front that will bring scattered rain showers through Tuesday morning. Not much moisture is expected with this system, but most areas will receive around a tenth of an inch of rain or less. Wednesday looks dry with some sunshine early, but the next system moves in late Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday and Friday’s system is looking much wetter than Tuesday's event. A transition from rain over to snow is possible Thursday into Friday as temperatures fall back to the 30s by the weekend. Many locations may see between 1.0" to 1.25" of rain through Thursday. We'll see temperatures slip back into a seasonal pattern by the end of the week but overall staying above average for this time of year.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Becoming windy this evening. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy, chance of light rain showers. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds southeast/south at 15 to 25 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and windy with the chance of scattered light rain showers in the morning. Temperatures gradually fall behind a cold front in the afternoon. winds diminish a bit in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s early. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 40.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies and breezy with rain likely. Chance of a transition from rain over to snow by evening. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of rain or snow. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs in the lower 30s.

