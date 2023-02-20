Today's Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds plus above average temperatures

MID-MICHIGAN — Coming off of our second straight mostly sunny weekend, clouds will increase this morning with early temperatures dipping in the upper 20s. Today will be dry and quiet under mostly cloudy skies. There's a small chance for a few light rain or snow showers overnight into Tuesday morning, but most of the day will stay dry and mostly cloudy with breezy winds. FOX 17 Meteorologists are tracking a larger storm Wednesday and Thursday. It looks to be a longer duration event with significant ice, snow, freezing rain, and strong wind gusts. The system looks to begin as mostly snow Wednesday morning and transition into wintry mix Wednesday afternoon. Some areas will see freezing rain and light snow, others will see mostly snow and some sleet. This system looks to have an impact to travel, as well as the possibility of power outages. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light rain or snow showers possible. Lows around 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of passing shower or flurry. Highs in the middle 30s. Breezy winds.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Windy with highs in the lower 30s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with the chance for a wintry mix. Areas north mostly snow, while areas along and south of I-94 will see more rain. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance for lake effect snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook