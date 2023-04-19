Today's Forecast: A.M. sunshine, P.M. clouds and shower chances

MID-MICHIGAN — The coldest night of the month so far is in this morning. Morning low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. this morning. If you can, bring in or cover up any sensitive vegetation. Temperatures rebound into the upper 50s today with shower/storm chances this afternoon/evening. Temperatures rise even further on Thursday making a run at 70 degrees. A cold front passes on Thursday, firing up additional chances for showers and thunderstorms. Rain comes to a close early Friday before another round of precipitation moves in this upcoming weekend with colder temperatures. Even some rain/snow showers may be possible!

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming cloudy with the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Breezy too. Lows in the upper 40s/lower 50s. Winds east at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm with chances for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph . Gusts to 35/40 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with chances for showers during the day. Snow may mix in overnight. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with the chance of light rain and a few snowflakes. Highs in the middle 40s.

