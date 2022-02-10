Today's Forecast: A.M. snow showers, P.M. clouds

LANSING, Mich. — A couple of Canadian clipper systems will pass through Michigan this week. The first one completes its departure today, while the second one approaches tonight. Tonight into Friday morning has the best chance of seeing accumulations and a quick burst of 1" to 3" widespread. Some drizzle or light rain showers may mix in as well by the afternoon as temps warm into the upper 30s. Expect your Friday morning commute to be impacted and Arctic air to plunge into the Great Lakes Friday night into Saturday. Winds will also ramp up with this system tonight into Friday! High temperatures return to the teens this weekend! Light lake effect snow on Saturday with mainly dry conditions during daylight hours on Sunday.

TODAY: A few light morning snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs steady in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with snow developing around or after midnight. A quick burst of about 1" to 2" is expected. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TOMORROW / FRIDAY: Early morning snow likely (pre-dawn), perhaps mixing with some rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Total accumulations of 1" to 3" will fall in most spots, but lake enhancement may generate higher amounts north/west of Grand Rapids on the order of about 2" to 4". Highs briefly warmer in the upper 30s, before more reinforcing Arctic air arrives for the weekend. Breezy too! Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with light lake effect snow showers possible, especially along/west of U.S. 131. Bitter cold air is back. Highs in the upper teens to near 20.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with late evening light snow chances. Highs in the teens.

