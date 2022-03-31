Today's Forecast: A.M. rain, windy, falling temps

LANSING, Mich. — A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for counties along and east of U.S. 131 until 2 p.m. this afternoon. Sustained winds between 20 to 30 mph are expected with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will be gusty this morning from the southwest, shifting and coming from the west and northwest later in the day.Temperatures drop through the day as colder air wraps in and rain showers transition to light snow showers. Snow showers are possible this afternoon into Friday morning with little to no snow accumulations expected. Further north in Oceana County and areas along/north of U.S. 10 may see an inch or two of accumulation. Temperatures push into the upper 40s for the weekend, with a chance for a few rain/snow showers on Saturday evening. Make sure to download the FOX 47 App for the latest forecast!

TODAY: Morning rain showers transitioning to a few light snow showers through the day. Little to no snow accumulation. Temperatures fall through the day into the 30s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 in the morning.

TONIGHT: Lingering light snow showers or flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds west-northwest at 6 to 12 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds and light snow showers or flurries, otherwise becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. A few shower chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

