Today's Forecast: A.M. drizzle, mostly cloudy

LANSING, Mich. — Use caution and take it slow while traveling this morning with areas of drizzle and freezing drizzle, otherwise most of today remains dry and cloudy, but another round of flurries and light snow is likely this evening and early overnight with a dusting or light coating of snow for those that see any accumulation. A more substantial system to keep an eye on is due to arrive on Saturday, New Year's Day. Preliminary, this may start as a wintry mix and eventually drop 3" to 6" across central and south central lower Michigan. Locations further south/east of Grand Rapids would see about 2" to 4". The track of this system will determine snowfall amounts, so make sure to stay up on later forecasts.

TODAY: Drizzle and freezing drizzle likely through the early to mid morning hours with fog, otherwise mostly cloudy skies. A chance for snow showers later this evening into early Thursday morning, but only a dusting to a coating likely. High temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest/west winds at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers. Some drizzle or freezing drizzle may mix in. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds northwest/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Any early morning snow showers depart, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY / NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY / NEW YEAR'S DAY 2022: Cloudy. A wintry mix in the morning transitioning to steady - heavy snow. Accumulations likely. Preliminary amounts of 3" to 6" possible with lesser amounts south/east of Grand Rapids. Temps falling into the 20s during the day from early highs in the middle 30s.

