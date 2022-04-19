Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, some late day clearing

LANSING, Mich. — A few lingering flurries possible this morning, otherwise there are no further snow chances this week! In fact, temperatures are expected to gradually increase. Sunshine returns late this afternoon and evening today, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies lasting for the majority of Wednesday. The chance for widespread rain showers returns Wednesday evening and night, with a few lingering sprinkles into early Thursday morning giving us about .25 to .50” of rainfall. Another round of rain sweeps in late in the evening on Friday as a warm front lifts into the state. High temperatures rebound to the lower 50s on Wednesday, with the lower 60s in store for Thursday and Friday. Need even better news? High temperatures in the 70s are likely this upcoming weekend! Normal or average highs for this time of year are in the upper 50s.

TODAY: An early morning drop or flake, otherwise some late day clearing. Breezy and still cool. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph possible. Wind chills in the upper 20s to near 30 most of the day.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds west/southwest light.

WEDNESDAY: Some early morning sunshine, otherwise becoming mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain showers developing after sunset. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds southeast at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Lingering pre-dawn morning rain showers, otherwise becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny to start, but becoming mostly cloudy with rain showers developing late in the evening as a warm front lifts through the area. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm! Highs in the middle 70s.

