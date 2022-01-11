Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, P.M. Sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Brisk winds this morning will drive wind chills below zero today. Bundle up when stepping outdoors, and don't forget to cover any exposed skin. After some lake effect morning cloud cover, we expect some afternoon sunshine as temperatures climb into the low/mid 20s. Winds will also ramp up from the south at about 10 to 20 mph. Afternoon wind chills will move into the single digits above zero! Temperatures will continue to climb overnight into the lower 30s as winds increase at 15 to 25 mph. Most of this week looks to be on the dry and quiet side with some light snow possible on Thursday. Another reinforcing shot of Arctic air arrives Friday and beyond with our accumulating snow chances increasing too. That said, it appears as if a larger snow-making system will track well west of the area this weekend, but make sure to stay up on later forecasts in case the track changes.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy this morning with a few lingering lake effect flurries, otherwise, some afternoon sunshine. Breezy and warmer. Temps reach the low to mid 20s by early evening, then rise into the overnight hours. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, but becoming mostly cloudy and windy overnight. Rising temperatures into the lower 30s. Winds south/southwest at 15 to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. Scattered flurries possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow showers or flurries mainly during the morning. Highs in the lower 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

