Today's Forecast: A.M. clouds, gradual P.M. clearing, breezy, cool

MID-MICHIGAN — Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries are possible early this morning with skies gradually becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives in the afternoon on Wednesday as temperatures spike back into the lower 60s. West Michigan could make a run at 70 degrees on Thursday with widespread showers and thunderstorms as another frontal system and warm front approach. Rain comes to a close early Friday before another round of precipitation takes aim for this upcoming weekend with colder temperatures again. All-in-all, keep your rain gear handy!

TODAY: A few flurries possible early this morning with mainly cloudy skies, otherwise gradual afternoon clearing with skies becoming partly cloudy. Still breezy and cold. Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds light/variable.

WEDNESDAY: Some morning sunshine, otherwise becoming cloudy with the chance of showers and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds east-southeast at 6 to 12 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers and storms. Highs near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

