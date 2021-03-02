Today's Forecast: A cold start leading to mostly sunny skies and warmer afternoon

LANSING, Mich. — Temperatures down into the middle teens in combination with clear skies and lighter winds will kick off our morning. Lucky for us, high pressure that will be in place overhead will continue to slide to our east today, setting up a warm wind on Tuesday. While we will start out cold in the morning, sunshine and the southwesterly wind will give us temperatures back in the lower 40s. The winds will be fairly strong again on Tuesday, so wind chills will remain in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine won't leave us any time soon though, with the entire 7-day forecast remaining dry and sunny plus temperatures pushing the 50s.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy, and a bit warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. South/southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Our warmest day of the week. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

