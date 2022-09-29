Today's Forecast: A chilly start leading to warmer temps & sunshine

MID-MICHIGAN — High pressure continues to build in this morning, which will keep breaking down cloud cover across West Michigan. The more the skies clear the cooler temperatures will dip back into the 30s. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place across West Michigan until 9 o’clock this morning. After a chilly start today and Friday look spectacular with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Each day will be slightly warmer than the next for the rest of the week. High temperatures will be in the middle 60s for Friday, and near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. We're kicking off October with the best forecast! A few passing clouds are possible from the residual Hurricane Ian on Monday and Tuesday, but aside from that each day will be dry through next Wednesday.

TODAY: Areas of morning frost likely, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds east/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in mid to upper 60s.

