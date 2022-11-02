Today's Forecast: A bit warmer & sunny

MID-MICHIGAN — Mostly clear skies are set up this morning across West Michigan, along with patchy fog lingering into this morning. Sunshine will be in full-force for today, with high temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. If you like the heat, you'll love the rest of this week! Each day of our 7-day forecast features above average temperatures in the lower 60s to near 70 degrees. High clouds will pass on Thursday, with more widespread cloud cover on Friday. The next chance for rain arrives Saturday afternoon as a cold front push into the region. Some of these showers may carry over into early Sunday morning before exiting the region. As the cold front passes, the winds will pick up as well! Plan on a windy Saturday night and Sunday with wind gusts potentially up to 40 mph. Sunshine and highs in the lower 60s are in store for next Monday and Tuesday.

TODAY: Morning fog possible, otherwise mostly sunny, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers developing by evening/night. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SUNDAY: A few morning showers, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower/middle 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

