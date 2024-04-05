Today we will be drying out and slowly warming up ahead of the weekend

LANSING, Mich. — Today will be mostly cloudy with the exception of a few isolated showers. Overall we will see dry conditions. Temperatures will top out around 46 degrees.

For the weekend, temperatures get back to near normal. Saturday we are looking at a high of 52 degrees and Sunday a high of 56 degrees. We will have mainly dry conditions for the weekend and even some sunshine through Sunday. However, late Sunday night and into Monday morning rain showers are expected to move in.

By Monday, temperatures will head into the sixties and should stay that way through Thursday. By mid next week, expect showers to start moving in as a lower pressure system heads into our area.

