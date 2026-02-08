Today is another cold one with lots of sunshine

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions dominate, but it's another cold one. Temperatures top out about 20°F, and the overnight low will be a chilly 6°F.

Monday-Wednesday: A welcomed warm up starts our workweek as temperatures reach the low-upper 30s. Tuesday will be much warmer, topping out at 38°F. Dry but mostly cloudy conditions will be present for this stretch, with partly sunny conditions at times.

Thursday-Saturday: Temperatures hover near 30°F, with mostly cloudy skies.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.