Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny, breezy, and hot

MID-MICHIGAN — Sunshine, heat, and a strong breeze are the top headlines for the forecast today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out around 90 is in store, along with southwesterly wind gusts over 30 mph. In addition, there is a Clean Air Action Day today as well. Do your best to limit your gas-powered vehicles and equipment, reduce your energy use, and try not to fill up your gas tank during the day. These things create ground level ozone and bad air quality here at the surface. A cold front slides through the state on Friday providing the chance for scattered showers and storms. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain. The month of June has been predominately dry with below normal in precipitation, so we're welcoming in any rain chance at this point! The majority of our July Fourth Holiday weekend appears dry with highs in the middle 80s! Start making your outdoor plans for Independence Day. The next chance for rain after the holiday arrives on Tuesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free Fox 47 News app.

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and a bit more humid. Highs around 90. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible late. Severe weather is NOT likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: A passing cold front brings the chance of showers or thunderstorms, especially in the morning hours. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southwest/west at 7 to 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

4th of JULY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook