Thursday's Forecast: Early lingering showers; otherwise party cloudy

MID-MICHIGAN — It's cooler and more comfortable the rest of the week with high temperatures mainly in the lower 70s! A few stray showers are possible early this morning; otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and evening. Meteorological summer has begun, which continues through June, July, and August. Astronomical summer begins June 21. Sunshine will be in full-force for Friday, but the chance for showers returns by Saturday. A few showers are possible again on Sunday into Monday.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and seasonably cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Slight chance of a passing shower or few sprinkles in the early morning. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

