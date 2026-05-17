Thunderstorms today and Monday that could become severe

LANSING, Mich. — Sunday: Partly sunny skies will also be accompanied by A.M. showers that could see some thunderstorms pass through. Temperatures stay hot, reaching highs around 82°F again. Overnight temps remain mild with lows of about 66°F.

Monday-Tuesday- It's a wet start to the workweek with showers and thunderstorms that have better potential to become severe as a low-level jet and possible shortwaves pass through. The thunderstorms on Monday will be more widespread and carry the best chances to become severe. The warm front continues to keep things hot, topping out at 87°F, then 86°F. But Tuesday night, a cold front is going to drop the temperatures back to lows in the 50s overnight, and kick off a cooler stretch of days.

Wednesday-Friday: The cooling trend continues to keep temperatures in the upper 60s, but partly to mostly sunny skies will bring pleasant conditions. By Friday, temperatures start slowly warming back up and reaching highs near 70°F.

Saturday: Partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s will make for a pleasant start to the weekend.

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