Thunderstorms to bring heavy rainfall today

LANSING, Mich. — Saturday-Sunday: The heat ramps up even hotter on Saturday with temperatures reaching the low 90s. Both Saturday and Sunday have thunderstorms that carry a marginal risk of becoming severe. Saturday's scattered thunderstorms move through are likely to produce heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Scattered thunderstorms continue to move through on Sunday. However, there will also be moments of dry conditions and sunshine at times on both days. Dew points will be high, surging in the 70s.

Monday-Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely both days as a shortwave passes through our neighborhoods. Monday is more likely to produce widespread showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be near 80°F for both days.

Wednesday-Friday: Drier conditions and lots of sunshine return, with pleasant temperatures in the low 80s.

