Thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in low lying areas today

LANSING, Mich. — Today's thunderstorms will move through in two rounds starting this morning after 8 a.m. However, it's the second round that will move through this afternoon that is most concerning. Heavy rainfall, and damaging winds are the biggest threat with today's storms, but large hail is also a possibility. We could be seeing more than 1.5 inches of rain in some parts, which could cause flooding in lower lying areas. Temperatures will top out around 79°.

Tomorrow's highs will only reach about 74° and we still start trending cooler for the rest of the week. By Friday, temps will drop back into the 60s.

After today, although we will have small chances for rain into next week, we will be primarily dry with mostly sunny conditions.

