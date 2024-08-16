Thunderstorms that could become severe today

LANSING, Mich. — It will be a wet and stormy start to your day with more showers and scattered thunderstorms moving through as a low pressure system tracks through our neighborhoods. Today's thunderstorms will move through in several rounds, one during these early a.m. hours and another tonight. There is a marginal risk to them to become severe. So far, the biggest threat with this system is heavy rainfall at times, hail is possible and also damaging winds. Temperatures will top out right around our normal high of 81° and dew points will be high today, making it a muggy one.

For the weekend scattered thunderstorms are likely for both Saturday and Sunday, but they are not expected to become severe. Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 70s for our highs during this time.

High pressure will build in to start are work week and bring up pleasant weather. Monday and Tuesday will kick off a stretch of dry and sunny days that should carry until the end of your will week. Temperatures will remain in the 70s through Thursday, with Monday and Tuesday coming at only 74° and 73° respectively.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook