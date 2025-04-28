Thunderstorms that could become severe to move in overnight Monday through Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight: Temperatures should reach an overnight low of 44°F, with mostly clear skies and winds out of the SE at 6mph.

Monday: Temperatures return to the low 70s, and mostly sunny skies will make for a pleasant day. However, rain moves in late Monday night, and so will thunderstorms that will stick around through Tuesday.

Tuesday: Thunderstorms could become severe, as heavy rain and strong winds are possible at times. We will continue to track this system. Warmer temperatures of about 78°F will help fuel thunderstorms during the day, but a cold front that sets in will drop overnight lows Tuesday night heading into Wednesday to about 38°F.

Wednesday: Primarily dry conditions return with only small chances for isolated showers to pop up. Otherwise, partly sunny conditions will make this a pleasant day despite chillier temperatures that once again return to about 62°F. Although the daytime hours will yield dry conditions, overnight showers and possible thunderstorms will move in, kicking off a wet couple of days.

Thursday-Friday- Starting early Thursday, it's going to be wet. Showers and possible thunderstorms will dominate our weather pattern through Friday during the A.M. hours. As the day progresses on Friday, we will start to dry out. and temperatures to remain in the low 60s.

Saturday-Sunday: Mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the low to mid 60s will make for nice conditions for outdoor activities next weekend.

