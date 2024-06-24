Thunderstorms overnight through Tuesday that could become severe

LANSING, Mich. — Great conditions today with normal temperatures at 81° and lots of sunshine. Overnight into Tuesday morning a warm front moves in bringing with it low pressure that will generate thunderstorms which could become severe.

Tuesday, thunderstorms will start early as you head out to work or school 6:00 a.m. they will be moving in form the Northwest. There is a marginal slight risk for these to become severe. The biggest concern with this system at this time is damaging winds. They should be done by noon.

Wednesday-Friday should be dry with plenty of sunshine. Late Friday into Saturday morning will be rainy. Sunday looks dry and pleasant but temperatures will drop to a high of 76°, which is below our normal temperature of 81° for this time of year.

