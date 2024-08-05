Thunderstorms move through this morning and again tonight

LANSING, Mich. — Thunderstorms will start to move through our neighborhoods about 9:00a.m. today, so pack your umbrellas. Today's showers and thunderstorms may be intense until early afternoon and carry a marginal-slight risk to become severe. The biggest threat with this system is heavy rain and possible lightening. Temperatures top out in the low 80s today, and dew points are high, staying in the low 70s for most of the day, making it a muggy one.

Tomorrow morning, expect heavy rain and thunderstorms during your morning commute that will stick around through much of the day. By Tuesday night, we will start drying out and ushering in dry conditions that will last into the weekend. Tuesday's temperatures will top out significantly lower, only reaching about 70°.

Wednesday-Sunday, temperatures will start to rebound as high pressure builds in, bringing with it lots of sunshine and fair weather. While some days over the next week will reach the low 80s, we will see many day only reaching the upper 70s.

