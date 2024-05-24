Thunderstorms move in tonight and Sunday

LANSING, Mich. — Today starts out great, with a high of 81° and plenty of sunshine. However, thunderstorms with the possibility to become severe will move into the area tonight. So far, the timing looks to be around 10p.m. There is a marginal risk for these thunderstorms to become severe. The biggest threat with this event is damaging winds. They will be finished very early Saturday to make way for dry conditions and some sunshine the rest of Saturday.

Sunday afternoon expect thunderstorms that have the possibility to become severe. All the hazards are possible with this system, which will move through in two rounds. Damaging winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado. By 7p.m. the first round should be done. But another round of thunderstorms is expected to move in Sunday night at about 11p.m.

Monday will be rainy and chilly. The temperature will only reach a high of about 68°. It will not be a total washout, but during the dry conditions expect cloudy skies.

