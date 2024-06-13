Thunderstorms could become severe today and were tracking very hot temperatures for next week

LANSING, Mich. — We start out cloudy with a few sprinkles this morning. But things quickly dry out and we we will see several hours of dry conditions and sunshine. By about 4:00 p.m., we start to see the showers and thunderstorms move in. We have a slight risk for them to become severe. The biggest concern with today storms will be damaging winds and large hail, although a tornado cannot be ruled out anytime conditions favor storms to become severe. We expect this system to exit by 8:00 p.m.

Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine are ahead for your weekend. Temperatures will be in the 80s. It will be great conditions for outdoor activities.

Starting Monday and continuing into the middle of next week, very hot conditions will be present. Check on the elderly and others who are sensitive to heat and remember to never leave your children in hot car. Also plan on providing extra water for your pets.

