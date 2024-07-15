Thunderstorm Chances and Heat to Start the Week

LANSING, Mich. — Overnight Sunday into Monday, our neighborhoods will see the remnants of a line of storms that developed in northern Illinois. These could bring impacts of gusty winds and hail as we are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather through 8 AM Monday.

Tomorrow will be more interesting as we are watching a similar setup in the atmosphere to bring chances of severe weather. We are mainly watching for severe winds in the early afternoon through the evening gusting over 40 mph with possible overnight thunderstorms similar to what we will see tonight with winds and possible hail.

The humid weather continues through Tomorrow as our air temperature will stick in the mid 80's with Heat index values possibly soaring into the 90's. Watch below for more information on the heat index.

WSYM HEAT INDEX EXPLAINER

The heat will dwindle following Monday as we are watching a cold frontal boundary sag through our neighborhoods on Tuesday. This will cool our temperatures into the mid 70's for highs and possibly mid 50's for overnight lows.

Want to learn more about the Weather? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook